(Corrects net profit rise in headline and first paragraph to 9.7 percent from 10.7 percent and previous year's net profit in second paragraph to 17.37 billion rupees from 17.22 billion)

BANGALORE Oct 12 Infosys Ltd , India's No. 2 software services exporter, reported a 9.7 percent rise in quarterly profit, roughly in line with expectations, as a weak rupee boosted margins .

Bangalore-based Infosys , said on Wednesday that consolidated net profit rose to 19.06 billion rupees ($387 million) for the fiscal second quarter ended September 30, from 17.37 billion rupees reported a year ago.

A Reuters poll of brokerages had forecast a profit of 18.91 billion rupees for the company, which counts Goldman Sachs , BT Group and BP among its main clients.

India's $76 billion showpiece IT sector, which feeds off increased outsourcing by companies looking to cut costs, is expected to face pricing pressure and a decline in new orders due to a struggling global economy.

Infosys, worth about $29 billion, has lost more than a quarter of its market value this year, versus a 25 percent fall in the sector index and a 19 percent fall in the Mumbai index . ($1 = 49.3 rupees) (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan and Anshuman Daga)