BANGALORE, April 13 Infosys Ltd, India's No.2 software services exporter, expects profit margin in the quarter to end-June to be 200 basis points lower than in the quarter to end-March, its chief financial officer said on Friday.

Margins would be hit by staff hiring charges and visa-related costs, V. Balakrishnan told reporters.

Bangalore-based Infosys posted a 27.4 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday, but forecast lower-than-expected revenue growth for the current fiscal year due to an uncertain global economy and currency volatility. (Reporting by Harichandan Arakali; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)