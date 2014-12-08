HONG KONG Dec 8 Four of the founders of Infosys Ltd are seeking to raise about $1.1 billion by selling stakes in the Indian IT outsourcing company, IFR reported on Monday.

The founders are offering 32.6 million shares in Infosys at a fixed price of 1,988 Indian rupees ($32) each, a 4 percent discount to Friday's close, the report said.

Deutsche Bank is the sole book runner and the books were covered just after the launch, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication said.

Infosys executives were not immediately available outside regular business hours. ($1 = 61.8830 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Anuradha Subramanyan at IFR; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Miral Fahmy)