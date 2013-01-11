MUMBAI Jan 11 Infosys Ltd shares were set to surge when markets open on Friday after the Indian software services provider's October-December earnings beat estimates and the company raised its outlook.

Infosys shares were up 8.6 percent in pre-open trading. Indian stock markets open for trade at 0345 GMT.

Rivals were also set to gain after the Infosys results. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rose 2.5 percent in pre-open trading. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)