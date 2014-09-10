Sept 10 Infosystems SA :

* Says it has decided to close its London unit, Infosystems Corporation Ltd as the sales in European Union are managed by company's headquarters and Brussels office

* Says Magenta Incorporated will manage sales in area of Africa and Middle East

* Says Magenta Incorporated will change name to INFOSYSTEMS ME&A Incorporated Source text for Eikon:

