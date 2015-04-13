New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
April 13 Infracapital, the infrastructure investment arm of M&G Investments, has appointed Andy Matthews to lead its greenfield infrastructure investment activities.
Matthews joins from 3i Plc's infrastructure team. He was managing director and chief investment officer at Barclays Infrastructure Funds, until 3i acquired the firm in 2013. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi)
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.