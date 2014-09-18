UPDATE 1-Novartis wins U.S. approval for breast cancer drug; to compete with Pfizer's Ibrance
* Consensus forecasts point to sales of $1.5 bln by 2022 (Adds analyst comment, Novartis response, Astex Pharma role)
Sept 18 Infranor Inter AG : * Says Perrot Duval and Infranor sign merger agreement * Says Board of Directors of Perrot Duval has also approved capital
simplification and share capital increase in connection with merger * Its shareholders to receive one Perrot Duval share with par value of 50 Swiss francs for each 7 Infranor shares with par value of 20 Swiss francs * Source text - bit.ly/1uJdj6F * Further company coverage
* Consensus forecasts point to sales of $1.5 bln by 2022 (Adds analyst comment, Novartis response, Astex Pharma role)
* Wait-and-see mood before expected Fed hike limits movements
LONDON, March 14 Miner-trader Glencore has increased its control of core commodity zinc through a deal with Canada's Trevali in which it is selling shares in two mines and helping to create the first pure zinc company with wide geographical reach.