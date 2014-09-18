Sept 18 Infranor Inter AG : * Says Perrot Duval and Infranor sign merger agreement * Says Board of Directors of Perrot Duval has also approved capital

simplification and share capital increase in connection with merger * Its shareholders to receive one Perrot Duval share with par value of 50 Swiss francs for each 7 Infranor shares with par value of 20 Swiss francs * Source text - bit.ly/1uJdj6F * Further company coverage