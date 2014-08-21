Credit Suisse set to decide in April on Swiss bank IPO - sources
* Bank to decide next month whether to do Swiss bank IPO - sources
Aug 21 Infranor Inter AG : * Says FY revenue up from 42.7 million CHF (2012/13) to 43.2 million CHF (2013/14) * Says FY net income of 1.0 million CHF versus 1.2 million CHF year ago * Says FY orders came in at CHF 43.2 million to 1% higher than in the previous
year (CHF 42.6 million) * Says expects for 2014/15 revenue of CHF 44 million and net profit after tax
of CHF 1.2 million * Source text-bit.ly/1sWkutW * Further company coverage
* Will propose a 2016 dividend of 2.44 Swiss francs ($2.45) per bearer share and 0.244 Swiss francs per registered share, an increase of 2.5 pct on the year-earlier dividend
* Bank am Bellevue AG is discontinuing its brokerage and corporate finance activities following completion of necessary consultation process