LONDON, Jan 16 Europe needs to come up with more
government money and more details if its grand plan to spur
growth via new infrastructure projects is to get off the ground,
according to the investors being asked to stump up most of the
cash.
There is no shortage of interest in putting money into
public projects from insurers and pension funds hungry for
stable, long-term returns that match their liabilities better
than bombed-out government bond yields.
But, three months after the new European Commission unveiled
its plans for 315 billion euros ($365 billion) of loans for
infrastructure and small business, investors are frustrated they
have heard little more about specific proposals, costs,
financing, and when the projects might get under way.
"Just because capital becomes more active, it does not mean
to say infrastructure comes out of the woodwork -- governments
have not yet twigged this," said Bob Dewing, who runs the
infrastructure debt strategy at JP Morgan Asset Management.
With a dearth of projects worldwide, competition for
infrastructure deals among investors is ramping up, driving down
the returns they need to cover insurance policies, savings and
pension plans.
The European plan was the brainchild of European Commission
President Jean-Claude Juncker, who announced to great fanfare in
November a wishlist of 2,000 projects ranging from retirement
homes in Belgium to canals in Poland to help kick-start the
region's anaemic growth.
It seemed like a marriage made in heaven -- cash-strapped
European governments want the private sector to help them build
roads, bridges and hospitals, and investors like long-term
fixed-rate assets with plenty of yield.
But there were criticisms from the outset -- not least that
the plan did not include any new public money, just 21 billion
euros of existing funds.
That does not inspire confidence among investors who want to
make sure governments are committed to major projects.
Austerity-hit governments, however, seem unlikely to free up
more funding any time soon.
And investors are worried that governments are so focused on
day-to-day problems that they are not doing the legwork to turn
project ideas, such as a suspension bridge across the Messina
Straits to connect Sicily with mainland Italy, into reality.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
The inaction is unnerving investors because, while
policymakers dither, infrastructure funds are busy raising
money, potentially creating a pot of billions of euros with
little to invest in.
Eight Europe-focused infrastructure debt funds are currently
being marketed, totalling 5.8 billion euros, nearly four times
the amount closed in similar funds in the past three years,
according to data provider Preqin.
Banks, which reined in lending during the financial crisis,
are also showed renewed interest in infrastructure.
"Two and a half years ago there was a funding shortfall --
today it's a supply shortfall," said Deborah Zurkow, chief
investment officer for infrastructure debt at Allianz Global
Investors.
"We have seen a tightening in pricing," she added, referring
to the squeeze on returns from too much money chasing too few
deals.
Pricing is hard to see in this opaque market with bespoke
deals that have little secondary trading, but JP Morgan's Dewing
said the premium for infrastructure investments over high-rated
corporate debt had already almost halved in the past few years
to 75-85 basis points.
This is not the same across the board, others said, with
certain projects being less popular. So-called "greenfield"
projects in early-stage development -- which tend to be favoured
by governments -- offer higher yields than up-and-running
"brownfield" deals, for example, but also carry construction
risks, a deterrent for some investors.
Investors are enthusiastic about renewable energy deals in
wind or solar, but less so about projects such as toll roads,
where forecasts for the volume of traffic may not be reliable.
That risks a potential mismatch between what governments
want built and what investors want to fund.
Even if the European Union fails to hit its 315-billion-euro
investment target, infrastructure specialists have been
attracting funds on the basis there will be more opportunities
worldwide.
Consultancy McKinsey said in a 2013 report that just keeping
pace with projected global GDP growth would require an estimated
$57 trillion in infrastructure investment until 2030, 60 percent
more than the amount spent in the previous 18 years.
But the EU's ability to turn aspiration into reality is an
important test case.
Juncker has asked the bloc's 28 countries to come up with
ideas for his plan and the EU this week promised a more concrete
pipeline of infrastructure projects.
Investors are waiting with baited breath.
"It's a really good initiative," said Allianz's Zurkow.
"There needs to be better visibility on the pipeline."
($1 = 0.8624 euros)
