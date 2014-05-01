LONDON May 1 Institutional investors directly
invested in infrastructure deals worth an estimated $237 bln
during 2012 and 2013, data provider Preqin said on Thursday, up
from an estimated $202 billion in the two prior years.
Since 2007, the value of transactions involving direct
investment by institutional investors has accounted for
approximately 34 percent of the total value of capital invested
in infrastructure assets, it said in a statement.
"With almost a quarter of deals each year now being financed
either entirely, or in part, by investors committing capital
directly, these institutions are an essential pool of capital
for infrastructure projects looking for funding," said Andrew
Moylan, Head of Real Assets Products.
Moylan said the number of groups looking to invest directly
was at an all-time high, albeit mainly the bigger investors with
a history of investing in infrastructure and with a dedicated
team.
"With investors continuing to search for yield and strong
long-term returns to meet future liabilities, as well as seeking
to avoid third party manager fees, direct investment activity by
institutions is likely to grow," he added.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop)