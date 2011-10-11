Oct 11 The Obama administration on Tuesday announced expedited environmental permitting and other review for 14 road, rail, energy and aviation projects in more than a dozen states.

The aim of the initiative involving several U.S. government agencies is to create jobs, but most of the projects identified would not lead to direct employment for at least several months or, in some cases, years.

The following is the list of projects:

* Tappan Zee Bridge, New York

The huge project would replace a deficient Hudson River bridge north of New York City that is a critical link in the regional transportation network. While construction will not begin for several years, improved coordination among federal agencies will reduce environmental review time.

* Crenshaw/LAX, California

The project will extend the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority's Green Line light rail line nearer to the Los Angeles International Airport and connect it to the Expo Line. The Federal Transit Administration is providing additional technical assistance to shorten the approval time for this project by several months.

* Whittier Bridge, Massachusetts

The Whittier Bridge project on Interstate 95 in Massachusetts will replace an existing bridge over the Merrimack River with a multimodal bridge that will add lanes. The lead agency, resource agency and project sponsor will facilitate coordination to accelerate permit review and approval within six months.

* Provo Westside Connector, Utah

The project will build a new arterial roadway between Provo Airport and Interstate 15 to improve roadway system links in southwest Provo. By improving coordination among federal and state agencies, permit review and approval can be expedited, shaving six or more months off the project's duration.

* Baltimore Red Line, Maryland

The 14-mile rail transit line connects suburban areas west of Baltimore with downtown and other points. This project has outstanding permitting issues but by engaging in early negotiations with federal agencies and optimizing coordination, this project could begin two years earlier than planned.

* Next Generation Air Transportation System Infrastructure Project, Texas

This Federal Aviation Administration pilot project will create Next Generation aviation procedures, including the implementation of more efficient routes for Houston. Integrating reviews will expedite the project.

* Navajo Gallup Water Supply Project, New Mexico

This project will build two water treatment plants and deliver water through approximately 280 miles of pipeline, 24 pumping plants as well as water regulation and storage facilities. The Department of the Interior's Bureau of Reclamation will work to improve permitting coordination and expedite land acquisition.

* Denver Mariposa Housing Project, Colorado

In connection with a HOPE VI grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, this project will revitalize a housing project in South Denver. Portions of the project are underway and HUD will expedite its Part 58 review and review of the next phase.

* City Market at "O" Street, Washington, D.C

City Market at "O" Street is a mixed-use residential and retail space with financing under the Federal Housing Administration insured mortgage program. The government wants to streamline the approval process for loans and historic preservation.

* Arroyo Sequit Watershed and Qwuloolt Estuary Coastal Habitat Restoration Project, California

The two-stage project involves the Arroyo Sequit Creek Steelhead Barrier Removal in California and the Qwuloolt Estuary Restoration in Washington State. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will work with the Army Corps of Engineers to expedite permits with a goal of starting construction as early as 2012.

* West Coast Coastal Habitat Restoration Project, California & Washington

This project include four habitat restoration activities including Sears Point Tidal Restoration in California; Napa River Salt Marsh Restoration in California; Riverside Ranch Restoration in California, and the Salt Creek Estuary Reconnection in Washington. This project will be expedited by up to one year.

* Cleghorn Ridge Wind Project, California

This project by Cleghorn Ridge Wind LLC would consist of up to 52 wind turbine generators at Cleghorn Ridge, in the San Bernardino National Forest. USDA Forest Service, Air Force and FAA will cooperate to complete the review of this project in as little as 18 months, rather than three years.

* Deerfield Wind Power Project, Vermont

This wind generation facility by Deerfield Wind LLC in the towns of Searsburg and Readsboro in the Green Mountain National Forest would consist of 15 two-megawatt turbines. USDA Forest Service is working to expedite a Final Environmental Impact Statement before December 2011.

* Dakota Prairie and Little Missouri National Grasslands, North Dakota & South Dakota

USDA Forest Service is working with an expedited process for reviewing oil and gas applications for wells and ancillary facilities such as pipelines and power lines in the Dakota Prairie and Little Missouri National Grasslands. There are approximately 80 applications currently in file.