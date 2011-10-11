Oct 11 The Obama administration on Tuesday announced expedited
environmental permitting and other review for 14 road, rail, energy and
aviation projects in more than a dozen states.
The aim of the initiative involving several U.S. government agencies is to
create jobs, but most of the projects identified would not lead to direct
employment for at least several months or, in some cases, years.
The following is the list of projects:
---------
* Tappan Zee Bridge, New York
The huge project would replace a deficient Hudson River bridge north of New
York City that is a critical link in the regional transportation network. While
construction will not begin for several years, improved coordination among
federal agencies will reduce environmental review time.
* Crenshaw/LAX, California
The project will extend the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation
Authority's Green Line light rail line nearer to the Los Angeles International
Airport and connect it to the Expo Line. The Federal Transit Administration is
providing additional technical assistance to shorten the approval time for this
project by several months.
* Whittier Bridge, Massachusetts
The Whittier Bridge project on Interstate 95 in Massachusetts will replace
an existing bridge over the Merrimack River with a multimodal bridge that will
add lanes. The lead agency, resource agency and project sponsor will facilitate
coordination to accelerate permit review and approval within six months.
* Provo Westside Connector, Utah
The project will build a new arterial roadway between Provo Airport and
Interstate 15 to improve roadway system links in southwest Provo. By improving
coordination among federal and state agencies, permit review and approval can
be expedited, shaving six or more months off the project's duration.
* Baltimore Red Line, Maryland
The 14-mile rail transit line connects suburban areas west of Baltimore
with downtown and other points. This project has outstanding permitting issues
but by engaging in early negotiations with federal agencies and optimizing
coordination, this project could begin two years earlier than planned.
* Next Generation Air Transportation System Infrastructure Project, Texas
This Federal Aviation Administration pilot project will create Next
Generation aviation procedures, including the implementation of more efficient
routes for Houston. Integrating reviews will expedite the project.
* Navajo Gallup Water Supply Project, New Mexico
This project will build two water treatment plants and deliver water
through approximately 280 miles of pipeline, 24 pumping plants as well as water
regulation and storage facilities. The Department of the Interior's Bureau of
Reclamation will work to improve permitting coordination and expedite land
acquisition.
* Denver Mariposa Housing Project, Colorado
In connection with a HOPE VI grant from the Department of Housing and Urban
Development, this project will revitalize a housing project in South Denver.
Portions of the project are underway and HUD will expedite its Part 58 review
and review of the next phase.
* City Market at "O" Street, Washington, D.C
City Market at "O" Street is a mixed-use residential and retail space with
financing under the Federal Housing Administration insured mortgage program.
The government wants to streamline the approval process for loans and historic
preservation.
* Arroyo Sequit Watershed and Qwuloolt Estuary Coastal Habitat Restoration
Project, California
The two-stage project involves the Arroyo Sequit Creek Steelhead Barrier
Removal in California and the Qwuloolt Estuary Restoration in Washington State.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will work with the Army
Corps of Engineers to expedite permits with a goal of starting construction as
early as 2012.
* West Coast Coastal Habitat Restoration Project, California & Washington
This project include four habitat restoration activities including Sears
Point Tidal Restoration in California; Napa River Salt Marsh Restoration in
California; Riverside Ranch Restoration in California, and the Salt Creek
Estuary Reconnection in Washington. This project will be expedited by up to one
year.
* Cleghorn Ridge Wind Project, California
This project by Cleghorn Ridge Wind LLC would consist of up to 52 wind
turbine generators at Cleghorn Ridge, in the San Bernardino National Forest.
USDA Forest Service, Air Force and FAA will cooperate to complete the review of
this project in as little as 18 months, rather than three years.
* Deerfield Wind Power Project, Vermont
This wind generation facility by Deerfield Wind LLC in the towns of
Searsburg and Readsboro in the Green Mountain National Forest would consist of
15 two-megawatt turbines. USDA Forest Service is working to expedite a Final
Environmental Impact Statement before December 2011.
* Dakota Prairie and Little Missouri National Grasslands, North Dakota &
South Dakota
USDA Forest Service is working with an expedited process for reviewing oil
and gas applications for wells and ancillary facilities such as pipelines and
power lines in the Dakota Prairie and Little Missouri National Grasslands.
There are approximately 80 applications currently in file.