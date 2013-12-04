BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
WELLINGTON Dec 5 NZ's Infratil Ltd
* Starts sharebuyback, First NZ Capital to stand in market for up to 24.8 mln shares at up to NZ$2.60 each
* Buyback to start at 12.00 p.m. (2300 GMT)
* Infratil closed at NZ$2.38 on Wednesday
To see announcement
(Gyles Beckford)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.