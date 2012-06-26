(The following statement was released by the company)
WELLINGTON, June 26 - Infratil today announced that its
Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Baker, will step down from the
role following seven years with the Company. Infratil's Chief
Executive, Marko Bogoievski indicated that Kevin will be moving
to a full-time senior executive role with H.R.L. Morrison & Co
and a recruitment process would commence immediately for a new
CFO and Company Secretary for Infratil.
Marko noted the significant contribution Kevin had made to
the development and quality of Infratil's reporting, financial,
risk and treasury activities during his time as Infratil CFO.
"Kevin has built a very strong finance organisation at Infratil
with real depth and capability across the group."
Kevin's new role would enable him to continue to contribute
to Infratil's investments and businesses through a broader
executive role that includes finance, business development, and
governance responsibilities. Kevin would retain his positions as
Chairman of NZ Bus and as a director of Infratil's growing
energy businesses in Australia. Kevin would also continue as
Morrison & Co's Chief Financial Officer and executive Director.