WELLINGTON May 15 New Zealand utilities investor Infratil Ltd posted a 12 percent rise in full-year profit on Tuesday due to improved revenues.

The company said its adjusted profit after tax for the year to March 31 was NZ$134 million ($105 million) from NZ$120 million a year ago.

Group net profit rose 6 percent to NZ$127 million.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and financial instruments (EBITDAF) rose to NZ$520 million from NZ$471 million. Last August it forecast NZ$460-490 million.

It said it expected EBITDAF for the coming financial year to rise to between NZ$530 million to NZ$560 million.

The company declared a dividend of 5 cents per share from 4.25 cents a year ago.

Higher profits reflected gains in Infratil's portfolio holdings, including electricity generator and retailer Trustpower Ltd which last week reported a 17 percent jump in full-year profits.

Infratil holds a 51 percent stake in Trustpower.

Infratil also holds interests in Z Energy, the New Zealand downstream assets of oil giant Shell which includes more than 220 petrol stations and a stake in New Zealand Refining Ltd, the nation's sole refiner, jointly purchased with the state pension fund in 2010.

Other assets include New Zealand Buses, the country's biggest public transport provider, Australian energy companies, and an airport in New Zealand.

It has put its interests in two British airports up for sale.

Shares in Infratil, a top-10 stock, closed at NZ$2.03 on Monday, near NZ$2.05 hit late last week, their highest since October 2008.

($1=NZ$1.28) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)