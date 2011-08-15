WELLINGTON Aug 15 New Zealand utilities investor Infratil Ltd expects underlying earnings to grow by as much as 10 percent in the coming year, shareholders were told Mo0nday.

The company said it expected earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and value changes of financial instruments of between NZ$460 million to NZ$490 million ($383 million to $408 million), which compares with NZ$443 million in the 2010/11 year.

Infratil's major investment is a 51 percent stake in electricity generator and retailer TrustPower .

Last year Infratil and the state pension fund jointly bought the downstream assets of oil giant Shell (RDSa.L), including more than 220 petrol stations, pipes, storage facilities and a 17 percent stake in the country's only oil refinery .

Its other main assets include New Zealand Buses, the country's biggest public transport provider, airports in Europe and New Zealand, and energy companies in Australia.

Shares in Infratil, a top-10 stock, last traded down four cents or 2.3 percent at NZ$1.68. ($1=NZ$1.20) (Gyles Beckford)