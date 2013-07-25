(Adds fund manager quotes, price)

WELLINGTON, July 25 New Zealand infrastructure investor Infratil Ltd and the state New Zealand Superannuation Fund will next month sell up to 60 percent of shares in Z-Energy, a petrol retailer, in the country's second biggest float this year.

With shares indicatively priced between NZ$3.25-NZ$3.75 each, the company would be valued at up to NZ$1.5 billion ($1.2 billion).

The joint owners said on Thursday they would sell between 50 and 60 percent of the company, an increase on their original intention to sell 40-60 percent.

"This listing is an opportunity for investors to take a stake in a major infrastructure and retailing company that plays a significant role in keeping New Zealand's economy moving," said Infratil chief executive Marko Bogoievski.

The sale is expected to raise NZ$650 million to NZ$900 million, and the two companies plan to retain their reduced shareholding at least until next year's half year results, likely November 2014.

The final price will be set after a bookbuild in mid-August and the stock will list on both the New Zealand and Australian exchanges.

A fund manager said the offer was likely to be well sought, with already talk of keen offshore investor interest.

"New Zealand is one of the very few destinations where there's a lot of corporate activity ... global players who can invest 'downunder' are using this as an opportunity to get access to liquidity in companies which show long-term value," said Tyndall Investments head of equities Rickey Ward.

First NZ Capital and Goldman Sachs have been appointed arrangers of the issue, and Craigs Investment Partners/Deutsche Bank and Forsyth Barr as joint lead managers.

The Z Energy IPO follows the float of 49 percent of the state-controlled power company Mighty River Power in May, which raised NZ$1.7 billion.

The government plans a partial-privatisation of Meridian Energy Ltd, which could be worth as much as NZ$3.2 billion, most probably after September.

Infratil and the NZ Superannuation Fund bought the network of more than 200 petrol stations from Shell Oil in 2010 for NZ$696 million.

Shares in Infratil last traded down 0.8 percent at NZ$2.47.

The NZ Superannuation Fund, which is a long term investment fund aimed at covering future pension costs, said Z-Energy now accounted for much more of its assets, and it wanted to sell down to reinvest.

Earlier this month, Z Energy said it expected earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of between NZ$195-NZ$215 million, against 2012/13 earnings of NZ$195 million.

($1 = 1.2553 New Zealand dollars)