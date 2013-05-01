WELLINGTON May 1 New Zealand infrastructure investor Infratil Ltd said on Wednesday it had appointed four investment banks to work on the planned third quarter listing of its petrol retailer Z-Energy.

Infratil said First NZ Capital and Goldman Sachs had been appointed arrangers, and Craigs Investment Partners/Deutsche Bank and Forsyth Barr as joint lead managers.

"While we have not yet fully committed to a listing, or confirmed the detail around a listing, work is progressing well and is on track for a potential listing in the third quarter of the year," Infratil chief executive Marko Bogoievski said.

The company, along with co-owner the New Zealand Superannuation Fund, plans a possible listing of 40 to 60 percent of Z-Energy, which was the downstream retail operations of Shell Oil.

Shares in Infratil last traded at NZ$2.31 ($1.98), little changed after the announcement. ($1 = 1.1657 New Zealand dollars) (Gyles Beckford)