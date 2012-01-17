BRIEF-Canada Pension Plan Investment Board signs agreement to acquire 24.5% interest in houston office portfolio
HONG KONG Jan 17 AIA Group Ltd, Asia's No.3 insurer, is exploring an offer for Dutch bancassurer ING's roughly $6 billion Asian insurance operations, sources said, as the planned sale of the business, expected to attract heavy interest from rivals, kicks off.
AIA, which is about 33 percent owned by American International Group Inc, has invited four banks to make pitches to win advisory roles for a potential offer, two sources familiar with the process told Reuters.
The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media. An AIA spokeswoman declined comment. (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 A federal judge in Brazil on Friday suspended an order that required two units of construction firm Odebrecht to make monthly payments amounting to 3 percent of their monthly revenues to a government account, according to a court document.
* First Bancorp receives regulatory approval for acquisition of Carolina Bank Holdings, Inc.