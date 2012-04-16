HONG KONG, April 16 ING has sent out information booklets for the sale of its Asian life insurance businesses to some potential suitors and asked them to submit first-round bids by the third week of May, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

ING is selling the insurance and investment management businesses separately, in a deal that could fetch in excess of $6.5 billion, sources previously told Reuters. Information memorandums contain financial details of the businesses being sold which will help suitors to arrive at their bid values.

At least a dozen global and Asian insurers, including Metlife, Prudential Financial, Manulife Financial Corp and AIA Group Ltd have expressed interest in participating in the auction, sources previously told Reuters.

ING must spin off its insurance and investment management operations by the end of 2013 in return for European Commission approval for 10 billion euros ($13.26 billion) of Dutch state aid received in 2008.

An ING spokeswoman in Hong Kong declined to comment. Sources declined to be identified as the sale process is confidential. (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)