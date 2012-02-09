BRIEF-Shin Kong Financial Holding to issue 2017 1st series unsecured corporate bonds of up to T$5 bln
* Says it will issue 2017 1st series unsecured corporate bonds, worth up to T$5 billion
AMSTERDAM Feb 9 Dutch bank and insurance group ING may sell some Asian insurance or investment management operations separately, ING Chief Executive Jan Hommen said on Thursday.
Reuters reported earlier on Thursday that ING has decided to split the sale of its Asian insurance business by auctioning its investment management business separately, in a move that allows a focused group of suitors to bid for the unit. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb)
Feb 26 London Stock Exchange said its proposed merger with Deutsche Boerse AG was unlikely to be approved by the European Commission, leaving the stock market operators' third attempt at combining on the brink of failure.
BEIJING, Feb 27 The value of assets held by China's banking sector rose 14.4 percent to 228 trillion yuan ($33.17 trillion) as of end-January compared with a year earlier, the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) said on its website on Monday.