Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG May 29 Japan's Nikko Asset Management and U.S.-based Principal Financial Group are among the suitors to advance to the next round of bidding for ING Groep's Asia asset management business in a deal that could be worth up to $600 million, sources familiar with the matter said.
Royal Bank of Canada and Singaporean bank UOB Ltd are the other shortlisted parties, the sources said. It was not immediately clear if other bidders have progressed to the next round.
The Dutch bancassurer is selling its Asian asset management and insurance businesses in two separate auctions, which is expected to fetch more than $7 billion in total.
The proceeds will help ING to repay the state bailout it received after the largest Dutch financial services company almost collapsed during the 2008 global crisis.
Spokespeople for Nikko , Principal, RBC and UOB and declined to comment. An ING spokeswoman in Hong Kong also declined comment. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Denny Thomas; Editing by Matt Driskill)
SAO PAULO, Feb 3 Brazilian car rental firm Movida Participações SA has lowered the bottom of the suggested price range for its initial public offering slated for Monday, in a sign investors have the upper hand in pricing new listings amid uncertainty over the government's reform agenda.
BRUSSELS, Feb 3 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: