* Shortlisted bidders will be notified by end-May - sources
* Sale could set record for Asia insurance M&A
* Eight to 10 bidders submitted offers - source
* Deal could yield about $100 mln in fees for bankers,
lawyers
By Denny Thomas
HONG KONG, May 19 Manulife Financial Corp
and Metlife are among the companies that have
submitted first round bids for ING's entire Asia life insurance
business, sources said on Saturday, in what could be the largest
Asia M&A insurance deal ever.
ING's long awaited sale of Asian life insurance and the
asset management units will help the Dutch bancassurer to
partly repay the 3 billion euros ($3.81 billion) of state aid
plus the 50 percent premium it still owes the Dutch government.
.
The bids were submitted late on Friday and the indicative
offers ranged between 6-7 billion euros ($7.6-$8.9 billion),
according to one source with knowledge of the matter. Of the
eight to 10 companies that sent offers, a shortlist will emerge
by the end of May, the source said, adding that five bidders
expressed interest for the whole Asia division while the rest
sought parts of the business.
Still, some suitors have developed cold feet, as
demonstrated by Samsung Life Insurance's decision on
Thursday to pull out of the race at the last minute.
. South Korea's Kyobo Life has also dropped out,
and it was also unclear whether Prudential Financial Corp
took part in the first round.
Prudential Financial was seen as one of the strongest
contenders to buy the whole Asian unit, and its absence from the
process could be a setback to competitive dynamics of the
auction, sources said.
A sale topping $7 billion would rank as Asia's top insurance
M&A deal and add to a flurry of financial institutions deals
being launched in Asia this year.
After receiving a government bailout in 2008, ING has sold
15.2 billion euros worth of assets across the world. The Asian
sales would figure among the top two deals from ING's stable.
.
Asian insurer AIA Group Ltd and Korea's KB
Financial Group also submitted first round bids,
sources said. Korea Life Insurance Co, Canada's Sun
Life Financial Inc, and Switzerland's Zurich Insurance
Group, were also expected to submit offers.
U.S. private equity fund J.C. Flowers & Co, TPG and
Carlyle Group are among the buyout shops that have expressed
interest, though they are expected to team up with a bidder to
buy the Japanese business rather than bid on their own, sources
said.
The sources declined to be identified because details of the
auction process remain confidential. ING declined to comment.
Companies mentioned in this report either could not be
reached for comment, or declined to comment.
As part of the Asian divestment, ING received about 10
initial bids for its Asian asset management business this week.
The asset management business, expected to fetch between $500
million and $600 million, is being sold separately.
.
ING had sent out more than a dozen information memorandums
for its insurance business, which spans southeast Asia and
includes operations in Japan and South Korea. A winning bid by a
larger insurer could introduce more competition into Asia's
rapidly growing life insurance market, currently dominated by
AIA Group Ltd and British insurer Prudential plc
.
RARE ASSET
ING's Asian operations offer a platform for insurers keen to
expand their Asian footprint and tap into the region's rapid
premium growth. Life insurance premiums in emerging Asia are
forecast to grow at 9.5 percent this year and 8.7 percent next
year, nearly three times the world average, according to Swiss
Re estimates.
"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity which many CEOs
will find hard to let go," said one banker who is advising a
potential buyer.
ING CEO Jan Hommen said last week that the Asian divestments
would probably fetch less than 8 billion euros ($10.2 billion).
A deal would need to surpass $7.06 billion to become Asia's
biggest insurance deal and overtake Australian fund manager
AMP's 2011 purchase of AXA's Australian unit, Thomson
Reuters data shows.
For a factbox on major deals, click on
Most buyers are likely to place aggressive bids in the first
round in order to advance to the second round. But the deal has
its own challenges and not all bidders are keen to lay their
hands on the entire Asian pie.
Potential buyers are most wary of ING's Japan insurance
business due to uncertainty over liabilities arising from
variable annuity products on its books there..
ING's Southeast Asian operations are the most sought after,
sources said. ING has indicated that it prefers bids for the
whole Asian business, though it is allowing offers for three
geographic regions: Southeast Asia, South Korea and Japan.
ING has prohibited bidders from forming consortiums in the
first round though those who move into the second round could
join hands and break up the asset.
ING's decision to invite bids for geographic portions as
well as its entire Asia operations is designed to enhance bid
competition and maximise sale value, sources said.
ING plans to hold management presentations for the
shortlisted bidder by mid-June sources added.
The sources were not authorised to speak to the media.
BANKERS' PAY DAY
ING operates across seven Asian centres. Profits from its
Asia-Pacific insurance operations rose 39 percent in the first
quarter of 2012 from a year ago to 218 million euros ($282.2
million), according to the latest company filings.
South Korea and Japan accounted for 77 percent of the
profits while Malaysia accounted for 10 percent. Japan accounted
for about 45 percent of Asia-Pacific's underlying profit before
tax, followed by South Korea and Malaysia.
For investment banks starved of IPOs and M&A deals, ING's
Asian divestment could provide a much needed boost. Bankers and
lawyers stand to earn about $100 million in fees if the deal is
completed, some sources said.
By winning the sell-side mandate, Goldman Sachs and
J.P. Morgan are best-placed to earn a slice of the fee
pool. Their final payout will hinge on the structure of the deal
and the final price among other factors.
Freeman & Co estimates banks could make $60 million to $70
million in advisory fees, excluding financing, hedging and other
revenue streams. The calculation does not include lawyers' fees.
The M&A advisory fees will be the most significant but there
could be additional money made on forex and interest hedging
given the cross-border nature of the transaction.
($1 = 0.7869 euros)
