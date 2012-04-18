HONG KONG/SYDNEY April 18 Australia's Macquarie
Group and Japan's Nikko Asset Management are among the
companies interested in buying ING's Asian asset
management business, sources said, in a deal that could be worth
around $500-600 million.
The sale is part of ING's plans to divest some of its Asian
operations to repay the Dutch government's 2008 bail-out funds.
ING is selling life insurance and investment management in
two separate deals, which could raise more than $6.5 billion
combined, sources previously told Reuters. It has asked suitors
for the insurance business to submit first-round bids by the
third week of May.
Other companies likely to express interest in the investment
management sale include South Korea's Mirae Asset and Fidelity
Worldwide Investment, the sources, who had direct knowledge of
the matter, said. The information booklet for the investment
management sale is expected to go out starting this week, they
added.
ING, Fidelity, Nikko, Macquarie and Mirae all declined to
comment.
Life insurance companies bidding for ING's life business are
also among the dozen companies likely to participate in the
asset management sale, the sources added.
The sources declined to be identified as the process is
confidential.
