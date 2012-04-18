* Business has about $55 bln under management
* Operations in Asia spread across nine centers
* Some life insurance companies may also bid
(Adds source comment, background)
By Denny Thomas and Narayanan Somasundaram
HONG KONG/SYDNEY April 18 Australia's Macquarie
Group and Japan's Nikko Asset Management are among the
companies interested in buying ING's Asian asset
management business, sources said, in a deal that could be worth
$500-600 million.
The sale is part of ING's plans to divest some of its Asian
operations to repay the Dutch government's 2008 bail-out funds.
ING is selling life insurance and investment management in
two separate deals, which could raise more than $6.5 billion
combined, sources previously told Reuters. ING has asked suitors
for the insurance business to submit first-round bids by the
third week of May.
Other companies likely to express interest in the investment
management sale include South Korea's Mirae Asset and Fidelity
Worldwide Investment, the sources, who had direct knowledge of
the matter, said. The information booklet for the investment
management sale is expected to go out starting this week, they
added.
Officials with ING, Fidelity, Nikko, Macquarie and Mirae all
declined to comment.
Life insurers bidding for ING's life business are also among
the dozen companies likely to participate in the asset
management sale, the sources added. The sources declined to be
identified because the process is confidential.
ING's Asia-Pacific investment management business managed
about $55 billion across, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, China,
Hong Kong, Malaysia and Thailand at the end of the fourth
quarter 2011, according to a company filing.
Headquartered in Hong Kong, ING Investment Management has
about 230 investment professionals and manages assets for ING's
life insurance and third-party institutional and retail clients.
"The key issue is how much funds stay with the asset
management company once the life business is sold," a separate
source familiar with the matter said. Potential suitors will
also be looking for the mix of retail and institutional money to
arrive at the deal valuation, the source added.
ASIA-WIDE FOOTPRINT
ING's investment management business offers a ready platform
to fund houses planning to expand in Asia. The Asia ex-Japan
asset management industry is expected to double assets to $4
trillion by 2015 driven by growing wealth in the region, rising
foreign interest and new pools of assets from insurance and
retirement funds, according to a report commissioned by
Citigroup's Securities and Fund Services.
The report, which said foreign fund managers were looking to
expand into Asia and local money managers were planning to
expand abroad, identified China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore
and South Korea as the main targets.
In China, Asia's No.2 asset management market behind Japan,
ING has a joint ventures with China Merchants Bank Co Ltd
, in which the Dutch company owns a 33 percent stake.
ING does not break out earnings for Asia Pacific, but the
investment management business had an operating income of 872
million euros ($1.14 billion) for 2011 and underlying profit
before tax of 204 million euros.
Credit Suisse, which is managing the sale, declined comment.
ING decided to separate the two sales to attract a more
focused group of suitors for the unit, which will also increase
bidding tension in the process. But some bankers say life
insurers buying ING's insurance business are the natural owners
of the asset management business also.
Unlike traditional asset management companies, between 50-60
percent of the funds overseen by ING comes from its life
insurance business and the rest is a mix of institutional and
retail money, bankers and analysts estimate.
The expectation is that at least some or all of the funds
resulting from the life business could move out and follow the
buyer of the life business.
Nikko Asset Management, which is planning an IPO, has been
buying up some asset management business over the past few
years. In 2010, it agreed to buy Australian fund manager Tyndall
Investments and last year it bought DBS's asset
management business.
Macquarie has also been on the lookout for asset management
businesses. It was among the suitors for Deutshe Bank's
asset management business when it was sold.
($1 = 0.7656 euros)
