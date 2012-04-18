* Business has about $55 bln under management

By Denny Thomas and Narayanan Somasundaram

HONG KONG/SYDNEY April 18 Australia's Macquarie Group and Japan's Nikko Asset Management are among the companies interested in buying ING's Asian asset management business, sources said, in a deal that could be worth $500-600 million.

The sale is part of ING's plans to divest some of its Asian operations to repay the Dutch government's 2008 bail-out funds.

ING is selling life insurance and investment management in two separate deals, which could raise more than $6.5 billion combined, sources previously told Reuters. ING has asked suitors for the insurance business to submit first-round bids by the third week of May.

Other companies likely to express interest in the investment management sale include South Korea's Mirae Asset and Fidelity Worldwide Investment, the sources, who had direct knowledge of the matter, said. The information booklet for the investment management sale is expected to go out starting this week, they added.

Officials with ING, Fidelity, Nikko, Macquarie and Mirae all declined to comment.

Life insurers bidding for ING's life business are also among the dozen companies likely to participate in the asset management sale, the sources added. The sources declined to be identified because the process is confidential.

ING's Asia-Pacific investment management business managed about $55 billion across, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Thailand at the end of the fourth quarter 2011, according to a company filing.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, ING Investment Management has about 230 investment professionals and manages assets for ING's life insurance and third-party institutional and retail clients.

"The key issue is how much funds stay with the asset management company once the life business is sold," a separate source familiar with the matter said. Potential suitors will also be looking for the mix of retail and institutional money to arrive at the deal valuation, the source added.

ASIA-WIDE FOOTPRINT

ING's investment management business offers a ready platform to fund houses planning to expand in Asia. The Asia ex-Japan asset management industry is expected to double assets to $4 trillion by 2015 driven by growing wealth in the region, rising foreign interest and new pools of assets from insurance and retirement funds, according to a report commissioned by Citigroup's Securities and Fund Services.

The report, which said foreign fund managers were looking to expand into Asia and local money managers were planning to expand abroad, identified China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and South Korea as the main targets.

In China, Asia's No.2 asset management market behind Japan, ING has a joint ventures with China Merchants Bank Co Ltd , in which the Dutch company owns a 33 percent stake.

ING does not break out earnings for Asia Pacific, but the investment management business had an operating income of 872 million euros ($1.14 billion) for 2011 and underlying profit before tax of 204 million euros.

Credit Suisse, which is managing the sale, declined comment.

ING decided to separate the two sales to attract a more focused group of suitors for the unit, which will also increase bidding tension in the process. But some bankers say life insurers buying ING's insurance business are the natural owners of the asset management business also.

Unlike traditional asset management companies, between 50-60 percent of the funds overseen by ING comes from its life insurance business and the rest is a mix of institutional and retail money, bankers and analysts estimate.

The expectation is that at least some or all of the funds resulting from the life business could move out and follow the buyer of the life business.

Nikko Asset Management, which is planning an IPO, has been buying up some asset management business over the past few years. In 2010, it agreed to buy Australian fund manager Tyndall Investments and last year it bought DBS's asset management business.

Macquarie has also been on the lookout for asset management businesses. It was among the suitors for Deutshe Bank's asset management business when it was sold.

($1 = 0.7656 euros) (Reporting by Denny Thomas and Narayanan Somasundaram; Additional reporting by Nishant Kumar, Chikafumi Hodo and Miyoung Kim; Editing by Matt Driskill)