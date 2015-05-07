WARSAW May 7 ING Bank Slaski,
Poland's fifth-largest lender by assets, reported on Thursday a
2 percent increase in first-quarter net profit, thanks to higher
net income on investments.
The bank, a unit of Dutch ING Groep, said its net
profit was 261 million zlotys ($73.15 million), compared with
212 million expected by analysts who contributed their forecasts
to Thomson Reuters' Eikon system and 255 million a year earlier.
ING Bank Slaski said its net income on investments jumped in
the first quarter ended March to 52 million zlotys from 0.1
million a year earlier. Net interest income was flat at 569
million zlotys.
($1 = 3.5682 zlotys)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)