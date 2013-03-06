BRIEF-Central China Real Estate says in Feb group achieved property contracted sales of rmb1.703 bln
* Announcement Unaudited Contracted Sales Data For February 2017 And 2017 Contracted Sales Target
AMSTERDAM, March 6 ING Groep NV : * ING completes sale of ING Direct UK to Barclays * the transaction will lead to a capital release of approximately EUR 280 million in the first quarter of 2013 * Combined loss for the transfer of the business and the investment portfolio is about EUR 260 million versus expected EUR 320 million
* Board announces that company proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
* Appointment of Lilian Yu as first vice president and deputy group head, lending business segment