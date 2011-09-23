BRUSSELS, Sept 23 German carmaker BMW (BMWG.DE) won EU regulatory approval on Friday to acquire Dutch financial services group ING's ING.AS car lease unit for 700 million euros ($946 million).

ING is selling a clutch of assets to raise cash to pay back millions of euros in aid granted by Dutch authorities. Its car lease unit accounts for 240,000 cars around Europe and had a balance sheet of 3.5 billion euros at the end of 2010. [ID:nLDE7670G8]

The European Commission said in a statement that it did not have any major competition issues with the deal.

"In all the markets concerned, the merged entity will continue to face several strong, effective competitors with significant market shares," the EU executive said.

"The merged entity would have neither the ability nor the incentive to shut out its competitors given its position on the markets concerned," it said. ($1=.7398 Euro) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Rex Merrifield)