AMSTERDAM Nov 26 ING Groep NV : * Ing group : ing pays EUR 1.125 billion to Dutch state * Payment includes a EUR 750 million repayment of core Tier 1 securities and EUR 375 million in premiums and interest * The payment of EUR 1.125 billion has been funded by a dividend from ING Bank to ING Group * In addition, ING Bank has paid a dividend of EUR 1 billion to ING Group to reduce double leverage at Group level