BRIEF-Bank of America decides to delist from TSE
* Says it decides to apply for delisting from Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE)
AMSTERDAM Nov 26 ING Groep NV : * Ing group : ing pays EUR 1.125 billion to Dutch state * Payment includes a EUR 750 million repayment of core Tier 1 securities and EUR 375 million in premiums and interest * The payment of EUR 1.125 billion has been funded by a dividend from ING Bank to ING Group * In addition, ING Bank has paid a dividend of EUR 1 billion to ING Group to reduce double leverage at Group level
* Logiq Asset Management announces appointment of chief financial officer
NEW YORK, Feb 23 Hospital operator Quorum Health Corp is investigating whether it provided adequate disclosure to investors prior to its spin-off last year, according to a letter seen by Reuters and a person familiar with the matter.