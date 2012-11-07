UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
AMSTERDAM Nov 7 Dutch financial group ING will cut 2,350 jobs to strengthen its operations for a separation of its bank and insurance operations, and adapt to the uncertain environment, the company said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts