AMSTERDAM Aug 7 Dutch banking and insurance group ING on Wednesday reported a second-quarter net profit of 788 million euros ($1.05 billion), below analysts' forecasts and down 39 percent from a year ago.

A poll of three analysts commissioned by Reuters gave an average forecast for net profit of 944 million euros, with forecasts ranging from 882 million to 1.047 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7513 euros) (Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Miral Fahmy)