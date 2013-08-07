BRIEF-Solvesta says loss of more than half of share capital occured
* Said on Thursday a loss of more than half of the company's share capital as at 31 December 2016 occured
AMSTERDAM Aug 7 Dutch banking and insurance group ING on Wednesday reported a second-quarter net profit of 788 million euros ($1.05 billion), below analysts' forecasts and down 39 percent from a year ago.
A poll of three analysts commissioned by Reuters gave an average forecast for net profit of 944 million euros, with forecasts ranging from 882 million to 1.047 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7513 euros) (Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
SEOUL, March 10 South Korea's central bank chief on Friday said the bank will meet on Saturday to discuss any market impact from the Constitutional Court's ruling removing the president, and vowed to stabilize markets if needed.
* Signed agreement to acquire property Tranbodarne 13 in Södermalm in Stockholm