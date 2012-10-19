* Charged billions of forints in extra fees to clients -regulator

BUDAPEST, Oct 19 Hungarian financial markets regulator PSZAF has fined the local fund management arm of ING Groep NV 200 million forints ($941,000) for having charged clients with unnecessary fees, it said in a statement on Friday.

ING's press office was not immediately available for comment.

PSZAF said its inquiry going back to January 2008 found that ING's fund manager unduly charged clients with fees worth 3.2 billion forints.

It said instead of investing directly into foreign funds, ING used its domestic investment funds as intermediaries to boost its own income.

"The goal of this investment method was not reaching a higher yield for members of the fund but ... to ensure an appropriate level of profit for the fund manager," PSZAF said in a statement.

The regulator said it had also filed a complaint with investigating authorities in the matter.

It said clients affected were compensated by the end of last month. ($1=212.44 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Greg Mahlich)