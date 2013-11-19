(Refiles to add letter to Follebouckt)
By Helene Durand
LONDON, Nov 19 (IFR) - ING has created a new global capital
markets (GCM) group housing both its debt and equity businesses
as it seeks to align them better for its clients, according to a
source.
The Dutch bank has appointed Leo Greve, currently global
head of financial institutions event finance and advisory
(FIEFA), to be head of the group, effective from January 1 2014.
High yield, project bond and financial institutions origination
are under the new group's umbrella.
Greve will report to Percy Rueber as head of GCM and Bart
Schmeetz, global head of financial institutions in his continued
role as global head of FIEFA.
Philippe Follebouckt, who was head of debt capital markets
at the bank, will see his role amalgamated into Greve's job. He
will continue to head up financial markets for Belgium and will
act as senior advisor to Greve. He reports to Rueber
functionally and Rik Vandenberghe regionally.
Follebouckt will regain his role as head of financial
markets network from Mark Newman, who remains Asia's CEO.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Julian Baker)