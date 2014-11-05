Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
Nov 5 ING Groep Nv :
* ING Group 3Q14 net result 928 million euro (0.24 euro per share)
* ING Bank 3Q14 underlying net prot of 1,123 million euro, up from 820 million euro in 3Q13 and eur 923 million in 2q14
* Bank continued to grow its capital base ending the third quarter of 2014 with a fully-loaded common equity Tier 1 ratio of 11.1 pct, up from 10.5 pct at the end of June 2014
* Clear results of aqr and stress test represent confirmation of ING's strong capital position, resilient balance sheet and prudent management approach Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.