AMSTERDAM, March 22 A corruption investigation
into Dutch financial services company ING Groep
includes past "irregular transactions" between telecoms company
VimpelCom and Uzbek officials, Dutch prosecutors said on
Wednesday.
Prosecutors said they are examining transactions involving
subsidiary ING Bank NV.
"The bank is suspected of having failed to report, or report
in a timely fashion, irregular transactions," prosecutors said
in a statement. "It is suspected of having enabled international
corruption and money laundering."
VimpelCom announced in February 2016 that it would pay $795
million to resolve U.S. and Dutch probes into a bribery scheme
in Uzbekistan in the second largest global anti-corruption
settlement in history.
