Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
(Corrects 'firm' to 'offer' in first paragraph)
LONDON, July 1 The Amsterdam float of ING'S insurance arm NN Group is likely to price at 20 euros a share, three sources familiar with the deal said on Tuesday, valuing the offer at 1.54 billion euros ($2.10 billion).
Reuters reported on Monday that orders below 20 euros were likely to miss out. The original price range was set at 18.50-22 euros, later narrowed to 19.50-20.50 euros.
Earlier on Tuesday ING said it was raising the offer size to 77 million shares from 70 million in response to strong demand.
($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Reporting by Freya Berry; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.