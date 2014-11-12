SINGAPORE Nov 12 ING Groep NV is happy with the performance of Thailand's TMB Bank Pcl, in which it owns a 31 percent stake, and sees it as good fit with the rest of its businesses, the Dutch bank's chief executive told Reuters.

ING bought its stake in the Thai lender in 2007 for 460 million euros ($573 million), and has held talks about selling it with foreign and local banks in recent years.

"Together with the management we have turned around on the risk management side and they are actually leading edge now on the digital and mobile side. They are really doing a good job so from all those angles they are actually strategic to us," Ralph Hamers said in an interview.

He declined to say whether discussions on a sale of the stake in TMB were still ongoing.

Hamers, who took up his role just over a year ago, was in Singapore to update the bank's staff on strategy now it has completed most of its restructuring after the financial crisis.

ING, once the globe-spanning flagship of Dutch financial capitalism, was forced to retrench heavily in return for receiving 10 billion euros of state aid.

In Asia, it sold most of its insurance and investment management businesses, as well as its private bank, but held on to its Thai stake.

TMB's shares have risen 40 percent this year, rallying strongly despite the country's political turmoil.

Last week, ING said it was repaying ahead of schedule the final 1 billion euro tranche of state aid, paving the way for it to resume paying dividends to shareholders, which Hamers said would come during the 2015 financial year.

However, Hamers cautioned that while the lender's commercial banking business was doing well across Asia, it was unlikely to start growing its online franchise ING Direct in the region beyond its existing set-up in Australia anytime soon.

"Before we start completely new initiatives, I want to make sure that the remainder of the portfolio is actually doing well and that we allocate the right time and right resources in order to get those activities performing in a sustainable way and we are not there yet," he said.

