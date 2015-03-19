BRIEF-U.S. Bancorp announces redemption of medium-term notes
* U.S. Bancorp - redemption on April 15, 2017, of all of its outstanding 1.65% medium-term notes, series t due May 15, 2017
AMSTERDAM, March 19 ING, the Netherlands' largest bank, said Thursday it will increase executives' base salaries to partly compensate for a new Dutch law limiting bonuses to 20 percent of base pay.
The bank said in a statement that without the increase, the size of which it did not specify, executive pay packages would be up to 40 percent lower than previously agreed.
With the increase, the bank said, overall compensation packages will be 20 percent below levels agreed by shareholders in 2010. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely)
* U.S. Bancorp - redemption on April 15, 2017, of all of its outstanding 1.65% medium-term notes, series t due May 15, 2017
* Avenues Global Holdings LLC says raises $17 million in equity financing - SEC filing
ZAGREB, April 5 Croatia's parliament could pass an emergency law as early as Wednesday to shield the economy from big company failures after the country's largest private firm Agrokor piled up debts, leaving it struggling to pay creditors and suppliers.