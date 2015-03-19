(Adds details, background)

AMSTERDAM, March 19 The supervisory board of ING , the Netherlands' largest bank, said Thursday it will increase executives' base salaries to partly compensate for a new Dutch law limiting bonuses to 20 percent of base pay.

Chief Executive Ralph Hamers will see his base pay rise by more than a quarter to 1.63 million euros ($1.74 million) from 1.27 million euros previously, the bank said.

ING was barred from paying any bonuses in recent years while it repaid the taxpayer-funded 10-billion-euro bailout it received at the time of the 2008 financial crisis.

The bank finished repaying the bailout last November and can resume handing out bonuses, but it must abide by the new Dutch bonus cap which went into effect in February.

ING said in a statement that, without the increase, executive pay packages, assuming maximum bonuses, would be as much as 40 percent lower than shareholders had previously agreed.

"The total remuneration of the ING directors is far below the average" for banks of its size, the statement said.

"This remains an area of concern, however, the supervisory board deems fully bridging this gap with comparable companies currently not appropriate in the context of the public debate."

The Dutch bonus cap goes far beyond a European Union rule limiting bonuses to 100 percent of pay, but so far there has been no evidence to support claims the law would lead to a talent drain, with financiers fleeing the country.

With the increase announced Thursday, the bank said, executive pay will be 20 percent below the maximum level agreed by shareholders in 2010. ($1 = 0.9377 euros) ($1 = 0.9369 euros)