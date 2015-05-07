AMSTERDAM May 7 ING Groep NV, the
Netherlands' largest financial group, reported
stronger-than-expected first-quarter profit for its banking arm
on Thursday, buoyed by both underlying growth and capital gains.
The group said underlying net result at its banking arm was
1.19 billion euros ($1.35 billion), up 43 percent from 830
million euros in the same period a year earlier.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an underlying net
result of 1.07 billion euros at banking.
ING Group, which still consolidates a 54.6 percent stake in
insurer NN Group, reported a group net income of 1.77
billion euros.
($1 = 0.8806 euros)
(Reporting By Toby Sterling; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)