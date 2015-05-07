* Q1 underlying net result at banking arm 1.19 billion euros

* Analysts had forecast 1.07 billion

* Dutch retail banking pretax profit up 40 pct to 420 mln (Adds analyst quote, detail)

AMSTERDAM, May 7 ING Groep NV, the Netherlands' largest financial group, reported a higher-than-expected first-quarter net profit for its banking arm on Thursday, buoyed by both underlying growth and capital gains.

The group said the underlying net result at its banking arm was 1.19 billion euros ($1.4 billion), up 43 percent from the same period a year earlier. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an underlying net result of 1.07 billion euros in the banking operations.

In a client note, Citigroup analyst Andrew Coombs called the results a "low quality beat" noting ING benefited from strong trading income and capital gains which may not be sustainable.

Coombs noted net interest margin was down 6 basis points from the previous quarter, due to a growing balance sheet and lower reinvestment yields.

In retail banking, ING's most profitable banking division, the company said profit rose strongly in the Netherlands and Germany, with Dutch pretax profit up 40 percent to 420 million euros on better lending margins and fewer loan-loss provisions.

In Germany, where ING operates primarily as an online retail bank, pretax profit rose 55 percent to 250 million euros, boosted by 39 million in capital gains on bonds it sold.

At commercial banking, pretax profit rose to 739 million euros from 423 million, as the weak euro helped boost the interest result, while the bank's Financial Markets unit had a strong performance driven by the credit trading team.

ING, which still consolidates a 54.6 percent stake in insurer NN Group, reported group net income of 1.77 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8806 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and David Holmes)