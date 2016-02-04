* Underlying Q4 earnings 822 mln euros; forecast 765 mln

* German ops add almost 100 mln euros more than year ago

* Says direct exposure to oil is 4.8 bln euros

* Says majority of balance sheet benefits from low oil

* Shares jump 6 pct, recovering from 20 pct fall in Jan

By Toby Sterling

AMSTERDAM, Feb 4 ING, the Netherlands' largest bank, reported better than expected fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday and sought to calm worries about its exposure to oil industry lending that led to a 20 percent fall its share price in January.

Chief Risk Officer Wilfried Nagel told reporters ING had 4.8 billion euros ($5.3 billion) worth of direct exposure to oil firms, out of total customer loans of about 533 billion euros.

He estimated risk costs, or bad loan provisions, would edge up this year from 2015 levels if the oil price remained around $30 per barrel, and could return to slightly higher 2014 levels if oil prices fall further and remain there.

But he also said other parts of the bank's loan book would benefit from low oil prices which, for example, could boost companies' and consumers' ability to repay.

"About 97 percent of our balance sheet indirectly benefits from lower oil prices," Nagel said on a conference call.

ING's underlying net result for the quarter was 822 million euros, up from 548 million in the same period a year earlier and ahead of expectations of 765 million among analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

"A strong operational performance in Q4, a solid dividend pay-out and outlook and a reassuring message on oil and gas provides the necessary ingredients for a strong bounce today," said ABN Amro analyst Jan Willem Knoll in a note.

At 0810 GMT, ING shares were up 6.4 percent at 10.29 euros.

CEO Ralph Hamers said the bank's operating performance reflected strength in both its retail and wholesale segments.

Customer lending increased by 3.7 billion euros, while net interest margin improved fractionally to 1.47 percent.

Loan provisions fell to 302 million euros from 400 million euros a year earlier, and non performing loans fell to 15 billion from 15.6 billion at the end of September 2015, ING said, aided by the rebounding Dutch economy.

For the whole of 2015, loan provisions were 1.35 billion euros, down from 1.59 billion in 2014.

ING's German retail operations, which have been growing quickly, reported 288 million euros in underlying profit before tax, up from 198 million euros a year earlier, due to both volume growth and higher margins.

