AMSTERDAM Oct 3 ING Groep, the
largest Dutch-based financial services company, said on Monday
it plans to shed 7,000 jobs and invest heavily in its digital
platforms in order to save 900 million euros ($1 billion)
annually by 2021.
Ahead of an investor day, the company said it was pressured
to take the move because of regulatory burdens and ultra-low
interest rates.
It will invest 800 million euros in the coming 5 years, in
addition to taking a 1 billion euro charge next quarter for
redundancies, most of which will fall in Belgium and the
Netherlands.
($1 = 0.8904 euros)
(Reporting by Toby Sterling)