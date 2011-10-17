LONDON Oct 17 Dutch bank ING has beefed up its equity team in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, with 11 hires in research, sales and execution.

The research hires report to London-based Head of EMEA research, Haluk Akdogan, while the trading and sales trading hires report to Sadiq Razak, Head of EMEA Execution, also in London.

Three of the EMEA execution team and three of the EMEA research team joined ING in Moscow, with Todd Krummel hired as Director and Head of Russian Trading and Igor Goncharov joining as a Director of Equity Research covering Russian utilities.

The remaining new team members will be based in London and New York.

"The latest additions to our team are focused in Russia and Turkey and are consistent with our strategy to strengthen our capabilities in these growing markets," said Michael Kaplan, head of EMEA Equities at ING.

"Building out Russia and Turkey complements our market leading equity franchise in Central Europe, and is consistent with both ING's equity business and our broader Commercial Banking strategy." (Reporting by Joanne FrearsonEditing by Dan Lalor)