LONDON Oct 17 Dutch bank ING has
beefed up its equity team in Europe, the Middle East and Africa,
with 11 hires in research, sales and execution.
The research hires report to London-based Head of EMEA
research, Haluk Akdogan, while the trading and sales trading
hires report to Sadiq Razak, Head of EMEA Execution, also in
London.
Three of the EMEA execution team and three of the EMEA
research team joined ING in Moscow, with Todd Krummel hired as
Director and Head of Russian Trading and Igor Goncharov joining
as a Director of Equity Research covering Russian utilities.
The remaining new team members will be based in London and
New York.
"The latest additions to our team are focused in Russia and
Turkey and are consistent with our strategy to strengthen our
capabilities in these growing markets," said Michael Kaplan,
head of EMEA Equities at ING.
"Building out Russia and Turkey complements our market
leading equity franchise in Central Europe, and is consistent
with both ING's equity business and our broader Commercial
Banking strategy."
