May 1 Dutch financial services group ING Groep NV's U.S. unit raised $1.3 billion in its IPO on Wednesday night, as it became the second largest U.S. IPO of the year behind Zoetis Inc.

The business, which will be called Voya Financial following the offering, priced 65.2 million shares at $19.50, according to an underwriter. It had intended to price 64.2 million shares at a range of $21 to $24.