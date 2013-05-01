BRIEF-Endocyte Q4 loss per share $0.26
* Endocyte reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results and provides clinical and pipeline update
May 1 Dutch financial services group ING Groep NV's U.S. unit raised $1.3 billion in its IPO on Wednesday night, as it became the second largest U.S. IPO of the year behind Zoetis Inc.
The business, which will be called Voya Financial following the offering, priced 65.2 million shares at $19.50, according to an underwriter. It had intended to price 64.2 million shares at a range of $21 to $24.
* Federated National Holding Company authorizes additional $10 million share repurchase program
LONDON, March 10 From Pakistan to Turkey, the world's largest independent oil trader Vitol is betting on a spike in gasoline and diesel demand in young and growing nations by snapping up filling stations that disappointed oil companies are prepared to sell.