AMSTERDAM, Sept 29 French insurer Axa and Japan's Tokio Marine are the top bidders for ING's 36 percent stake in Brazilian insurer Sul America in a deal that could be worth more than $1 billion, the Financial Times reported.

In July ING said it would sell its Sul America stake separately as it announced the sale of most of its Latin American activities to Colombia's GrupoSura for 2.6 billion euros.

"We have agreed with the European Commission to divest all of our insurance operations by 2013," ING spokesman Raymond Vermeulen said, declining to provide further details about the divestment process for ING's Sul America stake.

Axa declined to comment on the report, while Tokio Marine could not be immediately contacted for comment. (Reporting By Aaron Gray-Block; Editing by Mike Nesbit)