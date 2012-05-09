* Asian insurance sale process going well - CEO

* Asian sale proceeds probably below 8 bln euros - CEO

* Q1 net profit 680 mln euros, vs 1.2 bln forecast

* Shares up 2.4 percent (Adds CEO, analyst comment, shares)

By Gilbert Kreijger

AMSTERDAM, May 9 Dutch bank and insurer ING , which received 10 billion euros ($13 billion) state aid during the financial crisis, said it was to renegotiate a restructuring agreed with the European Commission for being allowed to accept the bailout.

That could result in ING having to make fewer disposals and, analysts said on Wednesday, it might end up not having to sell Dutch banking unit WestlandUtrecht

One sale that will go ahead as planned is that of ING's insurance and investment management operations in Asia, Europe and the United States, chief executive Jan Hommen told reporters at a first-quarter results briefing.

In March, ING won a court ruling that the European Commission, as a state aid regulator, had failed to show ING gained an advantage from the help it received from the Dutch state.

ING said on Wednesday it had begun talks with the Dutch government and will soon start talks with the EC which is to appeal the ruling.

Nico van Geest, an analyst at Dutch asset manager and broker Keijser Capital, said ING "could also agree on repaying the Dutch state earlier and pay a smaller premium, or get more time to divest the European insurance assets".

ING needs to repay 3 billion euros plus a 50 percent premium to the Dutch government to redeem the state aid, and it could use the proceeds from selling its Asian insurance and investment management operations to make a partial repayment.

It was expected to sell its Asian insurance and investment management operations later this year, and Hommen said these would probably fetch less than 8 billion euros.

Hommen said he would have more detail on the sale at the end of June. "There is a lot of interest but I cannot make any more comment."

At least a dozen global and Asian insurers, including Metlife, Prudential Financial, Manulife Financial Corp and AIA Group Ltd, have expressed interest in ING's Asian life insurance operations, sources told Reuters in March.

ING was making good progress preparing its insurance and investment management businesses for stand-alone futures in Europe and the United States, Hommen said.

ING plans to divest these operations by the end of 2013, preferably by listing them.

Hommen said a Dutch austerity measure to double a proposed bank tax to 600 million euros annually would cost ING about 200 million per year.

ING's first-quarter net profit was lower than expected at 680 million euros, compared with a forecast for 1.2 billion.

Underlying results were better than expected, excluding certain special charges, analysts said - the charges included a provision of 370 million euros after tax for a potential settlement with U.S. authorities.

ING shares were up 2.4 percent to 5.1130 euros by 1210 GMT, compared with a 1.1 percent lower European insurance index . ($1 = 0.7695 euro) (Editing by Dan Lalor and Erica Billngham)