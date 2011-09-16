Sept 16 Dutch nationalised bank ABN AMRO said it had appointed Rutger Schellens as head of financial institutions and real estate in its large corporates and merchant banking business.

Schellens joins from Rabobank International, where he was a member of the managing board and responsible for global financial markets and the Europe region. He previously worked in ABN AMRO's financial markets business from 1985 to 2002.

ABN AMRO also appointed Jaap Kalverkamp as country executive and head of large corporates and merchant banking in the United States. He was previously head of financial institutions and real estate.