AMSTERDAM Nov 3 Dutch financial services group
ING Group said on Thursday it would cut 2,700
jobs at its Dutch banking operations to cope with a
deteriorating market, which led to Greek and other impairments.
"As income is coming under pressure, we must renew efforts
to reduce expenses across the Group to adapt to the
leaner environment and maintain our competitive position," ING
Chief Executive Jan Hommen said in a statement.
