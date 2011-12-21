AMSTERDAM Dec 21 Dutch banking and insurance group ING said on Wednesday it had completed the bulk of its debt exchange offers resulting in a capital gain, after tax, of about 515 million euros ($675.16 million).

ING said in a statement it had completed the U.S. tender offers as well as the institutional euro and pound sterling exchange offers. Results of the retail exchange offer will be announced on Dec. 23.

It said 66 percent of the bond holders had accepted the offers announced earlier this month. ($1 = 0.7628 euros) (Reporting By Sara Webb; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)