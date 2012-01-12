Australia shares gain for 5th session, driven by miners; NZ up
Feb 13 Australian shares extended gains to a fifth straight session on Monday as copper and iron ore prices drove miners higher.
AMSTERDAM Jan 12 Dutch bank and insurance group ING said on Thursday it would look for other options than listing its combined European and Asian insurance and investment management operations due to the uncertain economic outlook and turbulent financial markets.
ING said in a statement its so-called "base case" scenario to list its U.S. insurance and investment management operations remained unchanged.
(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger)
* Dec quarter consol net profit 206.1 million rupees versus profit 55.8 million rupees year ago
* Clare McManus has been appointed as an additional company secretary of bank